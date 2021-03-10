Actor Pearl V Puri who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming projects and is in cahoots for making his Bollywood debut has received another tick on his achievements list. Puri recently was honoured by The Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) achievers award for animal activism as he was seen organising and mobilising food donation drive for stray animals recently on his birthday.

Being an animal activists and consisting great fondness for dogs Pearl also has his own NGO names ‘PVP (People vith Planet) who mainly focuses on providing shelter and welfare of stray dogs.

Pearl recently shared his pictures receiving the award with an alarming caption stating, “Sirf apne baare me nahi , apno ke aur zaruratamandon ke baare me Shocho , trust me , apne baare me sochne ki kabhi zarurat hi nai padegi. No matter who we are , what We do , which religion we belong to , our first religion is HUMANITY I always say “if you want to succeed in life , first and foremost you have to be a good human being” .

“This award is very very close to to my heart ❤️ coz this is the first time I’ve got an award for being a good human being!! And an animal lover. We being humans , the most intelligent beings, we should always help strays , and other animals in need coz they are not capable of earning food for themselves so, we should provide them . In fact We should also help people in need , who are not able to take care of themselves or their families we should take care of them . It’s not just about charity it’s about the initiative and intention to do it. My Dad always use to say “JAISI NEEYAT WAISI MURAD” agar humaari neeyat achhi hogi to uper wala humaari murad zarur puuri karega," he added.

"Special thanks to @feeding_the_strays_with_pvp and all the four admins I love you all . And everyone who is supporting this initiative I respect ✊ all of you. And I want to wish you all a very happy women’s day .. “अगर मेरी माँ , मारी माँ ना होती , तो मैं , मैं ना होता ," he concluded.

