Zee Studios has officially announced its next major cinematic venture titled Shri Ram Bhoomi. The production house shared the exciting news across its social media platforms, promising an emotionally charged narrative that combines deep intrigue with a powerful human journey.

Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik to star in Shri Ram Bhoomi; The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh to helm Zee Studios film

The upcoming film boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Veteran actor Anupam Kher leads the project alongside rising star Ritwik Bhowmik and the versatile Amruta Khanvilkar. The movie will be directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh. It is backed by a collaborative team of producers and executives, including Anuya Chauhan Kudecha, Ritesh Kudecha, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Raedita, Akash Shah, Pranay Chokshi, Kalapi Shah, Kranti Shanbhag, Girish Johar, and Meet Mojo.

In their official social media announcement, Zee Studios gave fans a glimpse into the theme of the project. The studio wrote, “A title that echoes emotion. A story shrouded in intrigue. The journey of #ShriRamBhoomi officially begins. Starring @anupamkher @ritwikbhowmik and @amrutakhanvilkar. Directed by @kamakhayanrsingh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Anupam Kher Celebrates His 552nd Cinematic Journey

For Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher, Shri Ram Bhoomi marks a monumental milestone in his illustrious career as his 552nd film. Expressing his profound gratitude and excitement, the actor shared a heartfelt note in both Hindi and English on his social media handles to mark the occasion.

Reflecting on the cultural and emotional weight of the script, Kher emphasized that this project tells a vital story that spans generations. He expressed his pride in being a part of the film, calling it a story rooted in truth, faith, and the concept of returning home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

While specific plot details are currently being kept under wraps, the statements from both the studio and the lead actor hint at a deeply spiritual and socially relevant drama. With the official announcement out, the film is expected to commence production soon, and further updates regarding the release date and supporting cast are anticipated by fans.

Also Read: Anupam Kher returns to DDLJ’s climax spot in Maharashtra, urges government to preserve cinematic heritage

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