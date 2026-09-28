Harish Vyas-directed Om Ka Hari is continuing its theatrical run into its second week, with the father-son dramedy retaining screens in 25 cinemas. The film will also have more than 50 screenings at Army Centres across India as it looks to reach audiences in different markets. Starring and produced by Anshuman Jha, Om Ka Hari revolves around a father-son relationship and explores themes of family, emotions and the expression of love towards parents. The film has continued to screen across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets as it enters Week 2.

Anshuman Jha plans special screenings of Om Ka Hari across 15 cities as film enters week 2: “I want to keep walking that extra mile”

The makers have also announced a series of special screenings as part of an effort to take the film directly to audiences. Jha will travel across 15 cities from Monday, with Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Agra, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Patna among the cities on his itinerary. The actor-producer plans to host screenings for audiences, including cinephiles and their fathers.

Anshuman Jha plans 15-city tour

Jha said the initiative is aimed at creating a direct connection with audiences rather than relying only on conventional film promotions. He also cited filmmaker Charlie Chaplin's practice of travelling to different cities to present his films as an inspiration for the initiative. “This is the old-school way of connecting with audiences, not just selling a film to them. I make movies to connect, and my attempt has never been transactional; it has always been emotional. So I am willing to keep working harder and going further to reach my audience,” Jha said.

He added, “Charlie Chaplin used to take his films from city to city. I want to do that with Om Ka Hari. I want to sit with audiences, watch the film with them, hear what they feel and have conversations with them.” Jha said the response to the film has encouraged him to continue taking it to more viewers. “The love for Om Ka Hari is real, and I want to keep walking that extra mile to take the film to more people and, hopefully, spread the message at its heart, express your love to your parents while you still have the chance,” he said.

Alongside its regular theatrical screenings, Om Ka Hari is also scheduled to be screened at more than 50 Army Centres across India. The screenings are expected to expand the film's reach beyond its regular theatrical footprint.

With the film now in its second week, the makers are continuing to focus on screenings across different markets and audience engagement. The 15-city tour and Army Centre screenings will run alongside its theatrical release as Om Ka Hari heads into the coming weeks.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt praises mom Soni Razdan’s Om Ka Hari: “A gem of a film so full of heart”

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

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