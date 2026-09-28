Less than one-and-a-half months are left for the release of Ramayana and the excitement is gradually building. On August 5, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that the grand epic would release in cinemas on November 6. Two days later, producer Namit Malhotra revealed in an interview that while Ramayana would release overseas on November 6, it would arrive in cinemas in India on November 8. Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that there has been yet another change in plans.

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING pre-Diwali release; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer expected to release worldwide on November 5

A source told us, “The makers of Ramayana have now decided to release their labour of love on Thursday, November 5. Also, this time, the plan is to release it across the world, that is, in India as well as overseas, on the same day. The stakeholders are more or less on board with this new release date. If it gets final approval, the makers will make an official announcement.”

If Ramayana indeed releases on November 5, it would be a pathbreaking move on the part of the makers. An industry insider commented, “Since 2014, most major Diwali releases have arrived a day after the Festival of Lights. This is because it is believed that audiences may not turn up in huge numbers on Diwali day as they are occupied with puja and festivities. But the makers of Ramayana are planning to bring the film to cinemas three days before Diwali, highlighting their confidence in the product. The hype is immense and it should ensure a huge turnout in theatres. Then, on November 9, which is the big holiday after Diwali, the collections could reach historic levels. Hence, the extended first-week collections of Ramayana will be something to watch out for.”

While Dharma Productions will distribute Ramayana in India, Sony Pictures has picked up the overseas distribution rights.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) fame and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is composed by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It is a two-part saga, with the first part scheduled for Diwali 2026. The second part is slated to arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: MrBeast says he had a “great time” with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ramayana team!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.