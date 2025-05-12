Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has been one of the more consistent production banners in Bollywood, with a string of theatrical successes to its credit in recent times. After scoring hits with Munjya and Stree 2 in 2024, and the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava, the banner is currently gearing up for its next release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, while Cocktail 2 is set to go on floors soon. Additionally, Vicky Kaushal’s Mahavatar is currently in the scripting stage.

Maddock Films-backed Pooja Meri Jaan, Rumi Ki Sharafat, and Sarvagunn Sampanna face delays due to OTT valuation issues: Report

But even as the upcoming slate keeps expanding, three already completed films under Maddock Films — Pooja Meri Jaan, Rumi Ki Sharafat, and Sarvagunn Sampanna — remain unreleased, awaiting digital premieres. Despite being ready for over a year, the films have hit a roadblock due to disagreements over OTT acquisition deals.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the holdup lies in Vijan’s negotiations with streaming platforms, which have so far failed to meet his expectations. “All these mid-sized films have varied subjects with strong performances, falling in line with the banner’s vision of bringing diverse content,” the report quoted a source. “But after being ready for over a year, they are facing delays as Dinesh hasn’t been able to crack a deal with streamers that befits these projects. He believes the films deserve a certain figure, but the platforms feel they are too expensive.”

The content of the films is in line with Maddock’s brand of offbeat yet engaging storytelling. Pooja Meri Jaan, starring Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur, addresses the sensitive issue of stalking. Rumi Ki Sharafat, led by Radhikka Madan, is a social comedy, while Sarvagunn Sampanna also falls within the space of mid-budget, content-driven cinema.

The report further quoted an insider saying, “If one looks at it from Dinesh’s point of view, he is right. Maddock Films is in a position to wait it out. After the pandemic, the acquisition budgets have reduced. But Dinesh doesn’t want to sell them at a price that doesn’t do justice to their potential.”

For now, Vijan seems content to wait for what he believes is a fair valuation.

