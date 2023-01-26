Ruchikaa Kapoor took to her social media handle and shared that Shaheer Sheikh and firefighters rescued her and her family after a massive fire broke out in their building.

Last to last night was tough for the family of popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh. For the unversed, on January 25, 2023, a massive fire broke out in the actor's building. Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchika Kapoor took to her verified social media handle and shared the details of the horrific incident. On a long note, Kapoor stated that she was at home with her 16-month-old daughter and parents and at around 1.30 am, she got a call that their building was on fire.

Shaheer Sheikh rescues 16-month-old daughter, wheelchair-bound father-in-law and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor after fire breaks out in Andheri building

However, after a lot of effort, the whole family was evacuated safely. Ruchikaa Kapoor thanked the firefighters and explained the incident in detail. She said that her father is wheelchair-bound while her daughter Anaya is just 16 months old. Given this, it was very difficult to get down the stairs from her 15th-floor apartment.

Ruchikaa further added that Shaheer Sheikh and his brother-in-law along with firefighters came to rescue her. After a lot of effort, the whole family was evacuated till 5 in the morning. Apart from thanking the firefighters, Ruchikaa also lauded Shaheer’s heroic efforts.

As soon as Ruchikaa shared the above post, Ayushmann Khurrana, Krishna Mukherjee, Krystle Dsouza, Anita Hassanandani, Rhea Kapoor, Suyyash Rai, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Mahhi Vij, and others dropped comments.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Shaikh dedicated an Instagram post to the firefighters. The actor wrote, “Filled with so much gratitude, respect and reverence for these real heroes. Last night when the fire had spread across a building in Andheri West Shastri Nagar, Mumbai, the fire fighters reached in time and ensured that the fire came under control and helped evacuate people from the building. The on duty cops from the Oshiwara police station had also reached the location and were helping people evacuate the building.”

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot in 2020. Speaking of his professional front, Sheikh is currently playing the lead in the television show, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

