Ankita Lokhande roped in to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda in Swatantraveer Savarkar

Bollywood News

Ankita Lokhande is set to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ankita Lokhande is set to spring a huge surprise on movie buffs and her fans once again with her next big offering, Swatantraveer Savarkar. Ankita has been roped in to play the lead opposite Randeep Hooda in a biopic on the late freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie also features Amit Sial in a pivotal role.

Sharing her excitement on the announcement, Ankita says, "I love essaying challenging and pivotal characters that not just take the narrative forward but also leave an impact on the audience. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is one such inspiring story that needs to be told and I'm happy to be associated with it".

Swatantraveer Savarkar marks the debut of Randeep Hooda as a director besides playing the titular role.

The film is conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, and it is written by Utkarsh Naithani and Randeep Hooda. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Legend Studios, Producers Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 26th May 2023, marking the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

ALSO READ: Swatantra Veer Savarkar actor Randeep Hooda takes over as the director of the upcoming biopic; shooting to start next week 

