After the historic success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting for the second time on King. The film rides on a stellar star-cast with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma among others. Over the last few days, there has been a historic buzz around the release date of this tentpole actioner.

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand LOCK Christmas 2026 release for King; Announcement on the way

Bollywood Hungama is bringing to all the readers an exclusive scoop on King. Reliable sources have confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand have locked a Christmas 2026 release for King. "The duo of SRK and Sid were brainstorming several options for their release, and the two in the forefront were - December 4 and December 25. After weighing all options, they have locked a Christmas 2026 release for their action packed entertainer."

The source also informed us further that the film is skipping the iconic December 4 window due to Ramayana. "SRK and Sid are clear in maintaining a gap from Ramayana, which could go on to record a historic business. They don't want to come and hurt the business of this divine saga in any way, and hence have locked a Christmas 2026 release. This ensures a gap of 45 days between Ramayana and King, giving both the films the breathing space that they deserve."

With a Christmas release, SRK will be enjoying an open run at the box office, as no Hindi film is slated to arrive in that coveted window. There is Avengers: Doomsday a week before, but Hollywood films are frontloaded and for the Hindi cinema audience, there's nothing that can top the experience of watching a Shah Rukh Khan film on the big screen."

An official announcement for the release date of King is expected to be made in the coming week.

