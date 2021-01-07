Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.01.2021 | 7:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK features in the list of top 10 most watched films in 10 countries

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vikramaditya Motwane’s meta thriller that was released on December 24 has been much appreciated both by the critics and the audiences. The film that was exclusively released on Netflix has managed to reach a large number of audience across the world.

Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap’s AK vs AK features in list of top 10 most watched films in 10 countries

AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in the lead has been supremely loved by the audiences around the world and is an international hit. According to Netflix, within less than a month of release, the film has been watched in over 40 countries by people with Netflix membership. Apart from that, the film has consistently featured in the top 10 list of most watched titles in 10 countries where Netflix is available.

The film traces the journey of a ‘full-of-himself’ film director Anurag Kashyap, as he kidnaps the daughter of one of Bollywood’s most iconic living legends, Anil Kapoor. What follows is Kapoor’s desperate search for his daughter, as he races against the clock. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK Vs AK is produced by Andolan Films.

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor reveals that Sunita Kapoor was supposed to be a part of AK vs AK but refused

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor took a home loan of Rs. 23…

Saif Ali Khan to start the next schedule of…

Taapsee Pannu to film final schedule of…

Thugs of Hindostan actor Saqib Ayub on board…

Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal summoned by NCB…

Janhvi Kapoor buys a new house in Juhu worth…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification