Last Updated 07.01.2021 | 6:58 PM IST

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in UAE; calls it the new normal

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shirodkar has become the first Bollywood actress to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Several countries have started phase one of vaccination drives. The actress who resides in Dubai took to her social media handle to inform the same after getting vaccinated.

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in UAE; calls it the new normal

Shirodkar shared a selfie baring her arm where she was injected and wrote. "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE".


Talking to an entertainment portal, Shirodkar said that her next dose will be in 21 days and that she will soon have a document which says COVID-19 vaccine taken.

The UAE has inoculated 8% of its population with the coronavirus vaccines and plans on covering half the population in the first quarter. The UAE has approved Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine and the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shirodkar is back on screen with Guns of Banaras 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

