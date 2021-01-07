Shilpa Shirodkar has become the first Bollywood actress to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Several countries have started phase one of vaccination drives. The actress who resides in Dubai took to her social media handle to inform the same after getting vaccinated.
Shirodkar shared a selfie baring her arm where she was injected and wrote. "Vaccinated and safe !! The new normal .. here i come 2021. Thank you UAE".
Talking to an entertainment portal, Shirodkar said that her next dose will be in 21 days and that she will soon have a document which says COVID-19 vaccine taken.
The UAE has inoculated 8% of its population with the coronavirus vaccines and plans on covering half the population in the first quarter. The UAE has approved Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine and the one by Sinopharm unit China National Biotec Group.
