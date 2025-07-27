Vineet Kumar Singh and wife Ruchira welcome their first child, a baby boy!

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh and his wife Ruchira Singh have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, three years after tying the knot. The joyous announcement was made by the couple on Sunday via a heartfelt social media post.

Sharing their happiness with fans and well-wishers, the couple wrote, “God’s kindness overflows! Move over world, the littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you, God, for this precious little bundle of joy! – Ruchira & Viineet.”

The post was quickly met with a wave of congratulations from fellow actors and friends across the industry. Actor Vikrant Massey extended his warm wishes with a comment that read, “Bahut bahut badhai bhai sahab.” Ahana Kumra added, “Such good news you two!!! Can’t wait to meet the little one!!” while Avinash Tiwary and Rasika Dugal also shared their joy with heartfelt messages.

Celebrating a New Chapter

The couple, who have often kept their personal life away from the limelight, first shared the news of their pregnancy back in May with a beautiful maternity photoshoot. The pictures captured tender moments between the soon-to-be parents — one showed Vineet lovingly cradling Ruchira’s baby bump, while another candid snap featured the two enjoying a cozy meal of pasta and pizza.

Vineet Kumar Singh tied the knot with Ruchira in a quiet ceremony in 2021.

