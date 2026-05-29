The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is all set to expand further with its upcoming film Shakti Shalini, which promises a unique blend of horror, folklore, revenge, and comedy. The film stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles and is already generating buzz for its intriguing storyline and supernatural backdrop. Adding to the excitement, recent reports suggest that the film has officially wrapped up its shoot.

Aneet Padda starrer Shakti Shalini wrapped up in Mumbai: Report

According to a Mid-Day report, on May 27, Shakti Shalini completed filming at Chitrath Studio in Powai after an extensive shooting schedule across picturesque locations in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The film reportedly went on floors in March and has now concluded production after months of elaborate filming.

Speaking about the climax portions and large-scale setup created for the film, a source was quoted as saying, “Massive sets depicting a Rajasthani village and the interiors of a house were built. The sequence shows the village people, especially women, celebrating the defeat of evil.”

One of the major highlights of the film is expected to be Aneet Padda’s double role. Reports suggest that the actress will portray two entirely contrasting characters — one symbolising divine goodness and another embodying a vengeful evil spirit. The narrative is believed to revolve around a supernatural battle between these two powerful personas.

The report further stated, “Viineet, who portrays the antagonist, and Aneet shot the climax across Chambal, Datia, Antri, Panihar, Gwalior, and Morena in Madhya Pradesh. They filmed significant portions in Dholpur and Barkhandi in Rajasthan. Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas joined the unit in May.”

Interestingly, Shakti Shalini is reportedly inspired by a Bengali folklore about a woman who returns as a vengeful spirit after being brutally killed. The supernatural entity is said to target men as part of her revenge-driven mission. The film is expected to combine elements of folklore horror with the signature entertainment style associated with the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Over the years, Maddock Films has successfully built a dedicated fanbase for its horror-comedy franchise with films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya. With Shakti Shalini, the makers appear to be exploring darker and more emotionally layered territory while still retaining commercial appeal.

While an official release date is yet to be announced, the film has already emerged as one of the most anticipated additions to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Aneet Padda’s transformation in the supernatural drama and the intense showdown that lies at the heart of the story.

Also Read: Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini may shift to 2027 to avoid Shah Rukh Khan’s King clash: Report

More Pages: Shakti Shalini Box Office Collection

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