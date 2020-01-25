Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.01.2020 | 1:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Andaz Apna Apna producer passes away, Aamir Khan extends heartfelt condolences

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Andaz Apna Apna is still a cult film that starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. The film is evergreen and even though it did not perform well at the box office, it is loved by the audiences. The producer of Andaz Apna Apna, Vinay Kumar Sinha, has passed away and Aamir Khan expressed his condolences to his family.

Andaz Apna Apna producer passes away, Aamir Khan extends heartfelt condolences

He took to his Twitter to inform the fans of his sad demise and tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Take a look.

We hope and pray that his soul rests in peace.

Also Read: Aamir Khan says he does not bother about arbitrary negative comments on social media

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's production…

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his first…

Sunil Grover loves playing female…

"The love of the people of India for the…

Saif Ali Khan opens up about divorce with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification