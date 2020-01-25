Andaz Apna Apna is still a cult film that starred Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. The film is evergreen and even though it did not perform well at the box office, it is loved by the audiences. The producer of Andaz Apna Apna, Vinay Kumar Sinha, has passed away and Aamir Khan expressed his condolences to his family.

He took to his Twitter to inform the fans of his sad demise and tweeted, “Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Take a look.

Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of Andaaz Apna Apna. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji’s family. May his soul rest in peace. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 24, 2020

We hope and pray that his soul rests in peace.

