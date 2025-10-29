Actress Ananya Panday is just a day away from turning 27 on October 30, 2025. While social media hints that her birthday celebrations have already begun, fans might also have a surprise waiting for them. As per the latest buzz, the first look of her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is set to be unveiled on her birthday, followed by the trailer launch on co-star Kartik Aaryan’s 35th birthday, November 22.

Yes, you read that right! A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “The team wanted the first-look reveal to feel special, and Ananya’s birthday felt like the perfect occasion.” The insider further added, “Through their marketing strategy, the makers want to celebrate both leads—first Ananya with the poster, then Kartik with the trailer.”

Meanwhile, Kartik recently opened up about reuniting with Ananya after Pati Patni Aur Woh. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, he said, “The film has shaped up beautifully; it’s got that perfect mix of heart, fun, and festive energy. We had a blast shooting it, and that vibe translates on screen. Reuniting with Ananya was like picking up where we left off—she was a total live wire on set. She’s going to surprise everyone. I’m sure the audience will enjoy our chemistry as Ray and Rumi in this fun, refreshing rom-com.”

For the unversed, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, while it will be Ananya’s sixth project under the banner after Student Of The Year 2, Gehraiyaan, Liger, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Besides this, Ananya also has her seventh Dharma project, Chand Mera Dil, co-starring Lakshya Lalwani, in the pipeline. So far, only the announcement video of Tu Meri Main Tera… has been released. The film is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

