Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially introduced their baby boy to the world, unveiling his name and sharing the first public image nearly two months after his birth. The couple, who welcomed their son on November 7, 2025, took to Instagram on January 7, 2026, to reveal the child’s name as Vihaan Kaushal and express heartfelt gratitude in a joint post.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal introduce baby boy Vihaan Kaushal with first glimpse

In their announcement, the parents wrote: “Our Ray of Light ❤️ Vihaan Kaushal … Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.” The image posted alongside the caption shows the newborn’s tiny hand gently resting against Katrina and Vicky’s palms, offering a tender first glimpse of the couple’s son.

The name Vihaan is derived from Sanskrit, meaning “dawn,” “sunrise,” or “the beginning of a new era,” symbolising hope, fresh beginnings and the promise of a bright future. Fans and fellow celebrities responded warmly to the announcement, with congratulatory messages flooding social media. Among those celebrating the news, actor Parineeti Chopra commented, “Little buddy!” along with heart emojis, while many others shared love and blessings for the new parents and their baby boy.

The couple had kept details about their son’s name private since his birth in November, creating widespread anticipation among fans and the media. Katrina and Vicky first announced the pregnancy in September 2025, describing it as “the best chapter” of their lives.

