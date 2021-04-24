Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.04.2021 | 10:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Actor-director Lalit Behl passes away owing to COVID related complications

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-director Lalit Behl passed away on Friday in New Delhi owing to COVID-19 related complications. He was 71.

Actor-director Lalit Behl passes away owing to COVID related complications

The news of his demise was confirmed by his son filmmaker Kanu Behl. Talking to a news portal, Kanu said that his father had covid for the last one week and it got complicated owing to his medical history. Behl had a history of heart ailments and was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Delhi.

After the news of his demise was out, actor Adil Hussain expressed his grief at the loss of Lalit Behl. "Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!” Adil wrote.


Lalit Behl started his acting career on stage. He studied theatres and worked at Delhi's National School of Drama among other centres. He later produced and directed several telefilms for Doordarshan including Tapish and Happy Birthday. As an actor, he features in projects like Titli, Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven and Judgementall Hai Kya.

ALSO READ: Music director Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shashank director denies in Delhi HC to the…

SCOOP: Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj – The Pride…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father moves court…

Film bodies request CM Uddhav Thackeray to…

FWICE lifts ban imposed on Gauahar Khan for…

Ankita Lokhande to reprise her role as…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification