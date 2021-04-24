Actor-director Lalit Behl passed away on Friday in New Delhi owing to COVID-19 related complications. He was 71.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his son filmmaker Kanu Behl. Talking to a news portal, Kanu said that his father had covid for the last one week and it got complicated owing to his medical history. Behl had a history of heart ailments and was admitted to the Apollo hospital in Delhi.

After the news of his demise was out, actor Adil Hussain expressed his grief at the loss of Lalit Behl. "Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss!” Adil wrote.

Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss! pic.twitter.com/wfbj22yQgd — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 23, 2021



Lalit Behl started his acting career on stage. He studied theatres and worked at Delhi's National School of Drama among other centres. He later produced and directed several telefilms for Doordarshan including Tapish and Happy Birthday. As an actor, he features in projects like Titli, Amazon Prime Video's Made In Heaven and Judgementall Hai Kya.

