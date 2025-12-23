The holiday season just got a lot more dangerous—and hilarious. While the Indian box office is currently being dominated by the "Ranveer-storm" of Dhurandhar, a massive reptile is gearing up to claim its share of the Christmas pie. Sony Pictures’ Anaconda (2025) is set for a massive release across India, securing 1,000+ screens despite the heavy competition. This meta-reboot is proving to be a top priority for exhibitors, driven by a combination of high-concept humor and the star power of its lead duo.

Anaconda (2025) slithers into India with 1,000+ screens amid Dhurandhar wave

Despite the crowded theatrical window, several factors have tilted the scales in favor of this creature-comedy. Directed by Tom Gormican (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), the film follows two friends (played by Jack Black and Paul Rudd) attempting to film an amateur remake of the 1997 classic, only to encounter a real, massive predator. Early reactions from global premieres have been surprisingly positive.

At a crisp 95–99 minutes, the film allows for more frequent showtimes per day, a major win for multiplexes looking to maximize footfall. To ensure a truly pan-India reach, the film is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'ANACONDA' TO HAVE 1,000+ SCREEN RELEASE ACROSS INDIA – CHRISTMAS 2025 RELEASE... #Anaconda is set for a 1,000+ screen count across #India, even amidst the #Dhurandhar wave. Rave international reactions, strong brand nostalgia, a crisp 90-minute runtime, an aggressive marketing… pic.twitter.com/cpcLaC6LoS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2025

The film slithers into Indian cinemas on Thursday, December 25, 2025, clashing with a Bollywood film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. By opting for a Christmas Day opening, the distributors are tapping into the peak holiday spirit.

While the 2025 version is a comedy, early viewers have reported a "shocking amount of Easter eggs" from the original 1997 film and its sequels, suggesting that longtime fans of the franchise will have plenty to look for. On the other hand, the latest reviews highlight Steve Zahn as the "real scene-stealer," with his performance being cited as one of the funniest of the year.

Also Read: Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten reveal how they turned Anaconda into a wild mix of comedy, chaos and high-stakes adventure

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.