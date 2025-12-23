Being Human Clothing, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Salman Khan, has announced a special birthday sale to mark the actor’s birthday on December 23. Titled “Sale So Big, It’s Readyyy”, the limited-period offer includes discounts of up to 50 per cent across stores and online platforms.

To support the sale, the brand has launched a new campaign called “Cake Fake B’Day For Real,” which puts a playful spin on birthday celebrations. The campaign focuses on surprise and fun rather than traditional birthday moments, reflecting Salman Khan’s public persona.

A key moment in the campaign features actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who steps in to enact Salman Khan in a light-hearted sequence. This is followed by Salman Khan himself, tying the narrative together and leading into the birthday offer.

Speaking about the campaign, Ayaan Agnihotri, Executive Director at Four Aces Fashion House, Being Human Clothing, said, “This year’s “Cake Fake, B’Day for Real” campaign is our playful nod to the joy and energy that Salman Mamu brings into people’s lives. By taking the celebrations live with a 50% exclusive birthday sale in stores and online, we wanted to create a digital moment that fans everywhere can be part of—no matter where they are. It’s our way of saying thank you to everyone who continues to support the Being Human Clothing family and Salman Mamu.”

As part of the birthday celebration, Being Human Clothing is offering a flat 50 per cent discount across all exclusive brand stores, department stores, and multi-brand outlets. In addition, a minimum 50 per cent discount is available exclusively on the brand’s official website as part of the SKB Birthday Celebration.

The sale applies to menswear, womenswear, accessories, and everyday essentials. Customers can shop from the brand’s range of comfortable, contemporary clothing designed for regular wear.

The Being Human Clothing Birthday Sale and SKB Birthday Celebration will be available for a limited period across offline stores nationwide and exclusively online at the brand’s website.

