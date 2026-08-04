Warner Music India has announced the exclusive signing of singer Amruta Fadnavis for full spectrum representation. Under the partnership, the label will manage her profile, endorsements, live touring and brand collaborations, while overseeing the release and distribution of her upcoming independent music projects.

Amruta Fadnavis signs exclusive full-spectrum representation deal with Warner Music India

Fadnavis is a cultural personality, social activist and former corporate leader with a two decade banking career, and has been involved in initiatives around women’s empowerment, financial literacy and welfare of underprivileged children. She is also a classically trained vocalist known for a diverse repertoire of devotional recordings. Her signing is part of Warner Music India’s ongoing effort to offer full spectrum representation to leading domestic talent, spanning their commercial, creative and live touring pursuits.

Amruta Fadnavis said, “Music is food for my soul, and it is a privilege to collaborate with Warner Music India. This partnership gives me a great opportunity to grow, find new collaborations, and connect with audiences everywhere on a bigger scale.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, said, “We are very happy to welcome Amruta Fadnavis to the Warner Music India family. Amruta is a very talented and versatile personality. This partnership will see us supporting her in everything from brand partnerships and live shows all the way to her independent music releases.”

The signing follows Warner Music India’s release and distribution of Fadnavis’ single ‘Saawan’ in 2024, and marks an evolution of their existing creative relationship as the label expands its association with her across live performances, brand partnerships and future music releases.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tanishk Bagchi gets engaged to Payal Dangodra in a close-knit ceremony at Mahaveer Jain’s home; Amruta Fadnavis attends

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