Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised for liver treatment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has been completing several projects back to back, was recently rushed to the hospital for liver treatment. As per reports, Big B was admitted to a Mumbai hospital at 2 am on Tuesday for his liver ailment. He has been in the hospital for the past three days and getting the required treatment. Only his family is visiting him.

In 1982, Amitabh Bachchan contracted Hepatitis B due to which 75 per cent of his liver lost its functioning.

But, hospitalization hasn’t stopped the actor from keeping his social media updated. Yesterday, he updated his twitter twice on the occasion of Karva Chauth. He wrote two sweet messages for his wife Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has three releases next year – Chehre, Gulabo Sitabo and Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: On Karva Chauth, Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback photo of 'better half' Jaya Bachchan

