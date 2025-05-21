Amit Sharma, Country Manager for India and South Asia at Virgin Music Group, has been named to Billboard’s 2025 Global Power Players list. This recognition reflects his role in the evolving independent music landscape in South Asia.

Since joining Virgin Music Group in 2020, Sharma has been involved in expanding the company's presence across the region. His efforts include forming partnerships, such as the collaboration with Hungama Digital Media, aimed at increasing the global reach of Indian regional music.

Under Sharma’s leadership, Virgin Music India has supported a range of artists, including Himesh Reshammiya, Rito Riba, Ammy Virk, Babbu Mann, and Neha Bhasin, providing them with tailored solutions to grow their careers while retaining creative control.

Sharma’s inclusion in Billboard’s list places him among other Indian executives recognized for their contributions to the music industry, such as Devraj Sanyal of Universal Music Group and Jay Mehta of Warner Music India.

While this accolade highlights Sharma's involvement in the industry, it also underscores the broader developments within South Asia's music scene, where independent music continues to gain prominence alongside traditional Bollywood offerings.

This accolade places Sharma alongside other influential figures in the global music industry and underscores the significant strides being made by Indian executives on the international stage. As the music landscape continues to evolve, Sharma’s contributions are poised to inspire further growth and innovation within the independent music sector in South Asia and beyond.

