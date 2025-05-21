Kiran Rao has been named to the international jury of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), one of Asia’s most prominent and competitive film festivals. The appointment marks another milestone in Rao’s acclaimed career as a director, producer, and writer. Rao, whose recent film Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards, will join a distinguished panel of global cinema voices led by Italian director and screenwriter Giuseppe Tornatore, best known for the Oscar-winning Cinema Paradiso.

Kiran Rao joins international jury of 27th Shanghai International Film Festival

The jury includes a diverse lineup of celebrated film professionals: Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund; Chinese actor and director Huang Bo; Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos; Chinese director and documentary filmmaker Yang Lina; and acclaimed Chinese actress Yong Mei.

Rao expressed her gratitude and excitement about joining the jury, stating, “It’s an honor to be part of a festival that champions international cinema and storytelling. I look forward to experiencing the wide range of voices and perspectives on screen, and to engaging with my fellow jurors from around the world.”

The 27th edition of SIFF will take place from June 13 to June 22, 2025, in Shanghai, China. The festival serves as a significant platform for cultural exchange and cinematic excellence, spotlighting both emerging talents and established auteurs from across the globe.

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Pictures, has received widespread critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal and poignant storytelling, combining humor, empathy, and social insight. The film’s success on the international awards circuit further underscores Rao’s unique voice in contemporary Indian cinema.

