Ranveer Singh becomes first Indian to feature in adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 global campaign in 20-year history

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh becomes the first Indian to feature in Y-3’s global campaign in its 20 years of history.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh has become a global cultural icon of India as he has been representing our country gloriously to the West for years now through his pathbreaking acting in films and also his massive global brand associations! The newest global campaign from Ranveer sees him collaborate with the iconic Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto! Ranveer is headlining the adidas and Yohji Yamamoto’s ‘Y-3’ campaign! Before him, only the French football legend has fronted a Y-3 campaign! That speaks volumes about the global appeal and equity that Ranveer currently commands.

The campaign is aimed at spotlighting Ranveer as the quintessential face of Y-3. Set against a backdrop of futuristic India, the campaign explores the convergence of visuals. Shot by Rid Burman, with creative direction from Leo Burnett India, the visually dynamic campaign draws on Ranveer’s inimitable charm, exuberant energy, and multidimensional persona to offer a fresh interpretation of Y-3’s past, present, and future. With uniquely powerful choreography by Terrence Lewis, the campaign celebrates Ranveer Singh as he artistically reinterprets and reimagines the very notion of sporting movement. A subversive ode to Y-3’s inherent DNA, with a focus on individual moments, the series of expressive visuals explores the artistic middle ground between dance and sport.

Speaking about the association, Ranveer Singh said, “It is an incredible honor for me to be a part of Y-3’s iconic legacy. This collaboration challenges the mainstream perception of sporting movement – its fluid. It feels great to be able to glimpse into the future and bring it to life with a metamorphic Indian touch”.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next star in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, releasing on December 23. The film stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated for a 2023 release. The actor has also signed Shankar’s Anniyan remake.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone talks about late night conversations with Ranveer Singh on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetype shutting down separation rumours

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

