Bhushan Kumar, who brought back the period of music videos and went on to deliver to the public multiple hit singles in a row, puts Sunny Kaushal and Saiyami Kher together in a music video. ‘Dil Lauta Do’ is a lovely love song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev, composed by Payal Dev, and written by Kunaal Vermaa.

The young duo shot the video in the picture-perfect Leh, earlier this month. The song video, directed by Navjit Buttar, is absolutely gorgeous, with each frame more picturesque than the last.

Sunny Kaushal, who previously worked with Bhushan Kumar in the hit ‘Taaron Ke Sheher’, says, “The song is astounding and I was in love with it right from the first time i heard it. An old school vibe which gives me a great feeling of how the song will do! Shooting for this song was my first time in Leh and i'm in love! The locations we shot at were perfect and they gave the right feel to the shoot. It took us time to acclimatise ourselves to the rough weather of Leh Ladakh but once that's done, it's a blast. Working with Saiyami too was a great experience and she is an amazing performer. What added to the fun was being a Punjabi and working with a Punjabi team!”

Excited about her first music video, Saiyami Kher adds, "I am happy I could be a part of this song because I really liked it from the first time I heard it! The song turned out to look very beautiful and Sunny was great to work with because we got along really well. I shot my first film in Ladakh and so it was extremely exciting to shoot this song there again! It’s just a place which makes everything look very beautiful! I’m happy that we are a part of the song!”

On the other hand, Jubin Nutiyal uploaded the official poster of the music video on his Twitter with a caption, “Have a look at the poster of #DilLautaDo that will stun you with its moving tale. Song releasing on 28th July 2021. Stay Tuned. #tseries @TSeries #BhushanKumar @sunnykaushal89 @SaiyamiKher @iPayalDev @kunaalvermaa77 @NavjitButtar @adityadevmusic.”

The song is set to release on 28th July on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Also Read: Sunny Kaushal roped in for Aanand L Rai’s production titled Nakhrewali

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.