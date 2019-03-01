Me Too: Alok Nath to play a JUDGE who takes a stand against SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Alok Nath who was accused of grave crime of harassing television producer Vinta Nanda is back in the news. He is now set to play a judge in a movie titled #MainBhi (directly translated as Me Too) which revolves around the issue of molestation and sexual misconduct. Well, here the irony will kill itself because Alok himself is accused to these crimes and has been evading court notices since Nanda went full throttle on him and took the legal route. The veteran actor skipped the court dates and later his wife took Nanda to court, denying all allegations against her husband. When asked about this film Alok said that he has shot for the film a while ago and he said that there is no legal action in place to disallow him from doing films. He also said that it is a small film and so requested media not to create any issue with its release.

The film is directed by Nasir Khan and Khalid Siddiqui plays one of the leads. Other actors include Mukesh Khanna and Shahbaz Khan. Sonali Raut will be playing female lead in the movie.

Meanwhile, Nanda’s struggle is on because she is yet to get justice for the sexual crimes committed against her. Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) has EXPELLED Alok Nath until the court proves him innocent.

