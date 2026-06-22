Diljit Dosanjh's high-energy concert at the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco, California, was briefly thrown into chaos after a pro-Khalistan protester allegedly broke through security and rushed onto the stage while waving a Khalistan flag. The incident occurred during one of Diljit's back-to-back weekend performances as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour, and has since sparked widespread attention across social media.

Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco concert hit by stage invasion, protester carrying Khalistan Flag arrested mid-show

A video from the concert quickly went viral, showing Diljit in full form, dancing energetically on stage before suddenly noticing a man holding the Khalistan flag and dancing dangerously close to him. The singer immediately stopped, stepped away from the individual, and within moments, security personnel moved in swiftly, restrained the man, and escorted him off the premises. Additional videos circulating online appeared to show local police officers detaining the individual. According to reports, the man was subsequently arrested following his removal from the venue.

This is not the first time Diljit's international concerts have been targeted by pro-Khalistan activists. Back in April, during the same Aura 2026 tour in Canada, a group of supporters allegedly entered the concert venue waving separatist flags and raising pro-Khalistan slogans before being removed by security staff.

Following the Canada incident, Diljit had broken his silence on Instagram Stories in a strongly worded message in Punjabi. “Standing outside and protesting anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they've come from and that they support me. But if you're standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated,” he wrote firmly.

The singer went further, making his position crystal clear. “This is not about any banner or flag. The real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don't spread fake narratives. I've been avoiding this issue since last year but not anymore. Thank you. Love & peace,” he added.

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