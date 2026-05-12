Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself at the centre of political controversy after a recent incident during his Aura World Tour concert in Calgary. The singer has now addressed the matter through a strongly worded social media post, clarifying his stance after pro-Khalistani flags were allegedly waved inside the venue, leading to disruptions during the show.

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on pro-Khalistani controversy after Calgary concert disruption; says “My only agenda is entertainment”

In his Punjabi statement shared online, Dosanjh expressed frustration over attempts to disturb his concerts and target his fans. Translated into English, the singer wrote, “Anyone can stand outside and protest, but if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or flag, it usually means they want to say they have come from a particular place and support us. But if you are standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then trying to do the same thing inside, I will not tolerate this.”

He further clarified that his objection was not against any specific flag or banner but against the intent behind such actions. “The issue is not about any banner or flag. The point is what your intention is behind it. I told security that whoever is trying to disrupt the programme should be thrown out. I didn’t say anything against any banner. Don’t spread fake narratives. I have been avoiding speaking about this issue since last year, but not anymore. Thank you. Love & Peace.”

The controversy comes amid growing political scrutiny surrounding the singer’s global concerts. During his Calgary performance in May 2026, Dosanjh briefly halted the show after attendees allegedly began waving pro-Khalistani flags and creating disturbances inside the venue. Addressing the crowd at the time, the singer reportedly reiterated that people are free to hold personal beliefs, but disrupting a concert and troubling fans crosses a line.

Dosanjh also highlighted the contradiction in the criticism directed at him from different sides. The singer reportedly remarked that while some people in India label him “Khalistani,” extremist groups abroad often dismiss him as “India Wala.”

The tensions surrounding the singer intensified after his October 2025 appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where his respectful gesture toward Amitabh Bachchan sparked backlash from groups including Sikhs for Justice, resulting in boycott threats against his international tour dates.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Dosanjh has consistently maintained that his focus remains on entertainment, Punjabi culture, and spreading positivity globally through his music and performances.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali cheers for Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Kya Kamaal Hai’ as AURA tour buzz grows

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