Alia Bhatt might be juggling between films at this point but the talented heroine has been receiving several big offers alongside the ones that has already been announced. While she is dabbling between Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR right now, she will soon make an official announcement about her film with Resul Pookutty.

The film revolves around the heroic story of Baba Harbhajan Singh who was martyred during the Sino Indian war. For those who don't know, he is revered as the Hero of Nathula by Indian jawaans at the border. His life was captured in a recent short titled Plus Minus. Now, an entire film is being planned on his myth, but Resul has set it in contemporary times, portraying the Indo-China tension at the border that is grabbing headlines currently.

It has already been reported that Alia will play the lead in the human drama, but what many people do not know is that the film has already got its title. A source tells us, "Resul has decided to call his film Piharwa, which means beloved. The film is a love saga set at the backdrop of Indo-China war that took place in 1967 at Nathula. Alia will play the romantic interest whose life is connected between the two Eras. Alia has given her nod to the film but currently, due to Covid and no clarity on her prior commitments, she has not been able to allot proper dates to it yet." But the film will be called Piharwa and remember you read it first, here only on Bollywood Hungama.

