Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.04.2019 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan stand by Karan Johar’s side post Kalank debacle

BySubhash K. Jha

Nothing succeeds like success. Nothing fails like failure either.  Karan Johar has experienced this as his Wednesday release Kalank, said to be his most expensive production to date, was slammed savagely from all ends.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan stand by Karan Johar’s side post Kalank debacle

Inside sources reveal Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are keeping in constant touch with Karan as the industry is busy slamming him for the movie’s failure.

This could be compared with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya failure. On the morning of the release  of Saawariya he was pacing up and down all alone in his home. Everyone connected with the failed film had quickly moved on.

Kalank true to its title, is a blemish Karan Johar’s cast and crew would quickly like to forget. It won’t affect Karan Johar’s equity. But it is a huge emotional blow for a filmmaker who wanted to go upto the level of SLB.

An affinity to Bhansali’s school of filmmaking  is evident  in many details in Kalank including the  bromance song between Varun Dhawan and Aditya  Roy Kapoor which is a  remarkably  faithful  rip-off   of  Shah RukhJackie Shroff’s Chalak Chalak song  in Devdas. Alia Bhatt’s introductory kite-flying song echoes Aishwarya Rai’s introduction in Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

As far as homages go, Kalank is a decent aesthetic exercise in derivative filmmaking. Having said that, it is believed that the name of the film was a bit negative which was one of the reasons why it may have tanked at the BO.

Also Read: No fall out between Abhishek Varman and Karan Johar, Kalank director bags another Dharma film

More Pages: Kalank Box Office Collection , Kalank Movie Review

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix film featuring…

Woah! Did David Dhawan just CONFIRM that…

Parineeti Chopra goes the Priyanka Chopra…

Coolie No. 1 Remake - Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali…

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 delay 66th National…

Narendra Modi Biopic - Supreme Court REFUSES…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification