Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan stand by Karan Johar’s side post Kalank debacle

Nothing succeeds like success. Nothing fails like failure either. Karan Johar has experienced this as his Wednesday release Kalank, said to be his most expensive production to date, was slammed savagely from all ends.

Inside sources reveal Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are keeping in constant touch with Karan as the industry is busy slamming him for the movie’s failure.

This could be compared with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya failure. On the morning of the release of Saawariya he was pacing up and down all alone in his home. Everyone connected with the failed film had quickly moved on.

Kalank true to its title, is a blemish Karan Johar’s cast and crew would quickly like to forget. It won’t affect Karan Johar’s equity. But it is a huge emotional blow for a filmmaker who wanted to go upto the level of SLB.

An affinity to Bhansali’s school of filmmaking is evident in many details in Kalank including the bromance song between Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor which is a remarkably faithful rip-off of Shah Rukh–Jackie Shroff’s Chalak Chalak song in Devdas. Alia Bhatt’s introductory kite-flying song echoes Aishwarya Rai’s introduction in Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

As far as homages go, Kalank is a decent aesthetic exercise in derivative filmmaking. Having said that, it is believed that the name of the film was a bit negative which was one of the reasons why it may have tanked at the BO.

