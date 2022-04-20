After receiving tremendous love and appreciation from fans, the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi will stream on Netflix from April 26, 2022. Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most defining Indian films of the year and fans across India and throughout the world will be able to enjoy this deftly crafted story with friends and family at home or while on the go on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu. Based on the book- Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaid, the story of Gangubai Kathiwadi revolves around the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad, a small town in Gujarat, who had no choice but to embrace what life threw at her and swing it in her favour. The film brings together the finest of performances, music, artwork and visuals that will evoke all the emotions. It has been written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Bhansali Productions.

The filmmaker of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali talking about his film coming on Netflix said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix.”

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said, "Films are a favourite form of entertainment in India and we want to be the destination for best in class cinema that our members can watch with friends and family on Netflix. As we expand our film slate of original and licensed films, we are thrilled that the iconic film, Gangubai Kathiawadi will soon stream on Netflix. Made with tremendous love by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and packed with powerful and memorable performances by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and many others, we hope that our members will enjoy this masterpiece."

Directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali Productions and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios.) The film features a remarkable lineup of actors, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Bhargava among others.

