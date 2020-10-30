After huge anticipation, the makers of Heropanti 2 have finally announced Tara Sutaria as their female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the second installment of the successful action franchise. Tara Sutaria is also a part of the producer’s upcoming movie opposite Ahan Shetty. A spokesperson from the production house shares, “Sajid Sir saw the rushes of Tara’s scenes in the Ahan Shetty debut film and was really moved by her brilliant performance. She is a great actress who would be a perfect match for the role in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.”

The duo Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite on screen after two years. Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Heropanti 2, and with the second installment of the action franchise, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has planned to take this franchise to the next level in terms of scale, action, and all other aspects.

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan who has earlier directed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 from the Baaghi franchise. The first instalment of Heropanti worked wonders at the box office, and Tiger's performance was the highlight of the movie. Fans had loved Tara and Tiger's chemistry too and now with high octane action and under Sajid Nadiadwala's guidance, Heropanti 2 will surely be making new records.

