Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.10.2020 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Tara Sutaria roped in as the leading lady of Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After huge anticipation, the makers of Heropanti 2 have finally announced Tara Sutaria as their female lead opposite Tiger Shroff in the second installment of the successful action franchise. Tara Sutaria is also a part of the producer’s upcoming movie opposite Ahan Shetty. A spokesperson from the production house shares, “Sajid Sir saw the rushes of Tara’s scenes in the Ahan Shetty debut film and was really moved by her brilliant performance. She is a great actress who would be a perfect match for the role in Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.”

Tara Sutaria roped in as the leading lady of Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff

The duo Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite on screen after two years. Earlier this year, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had announced Heropanti 2, and with the second installment of the action franchise, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has planned to take this franchise to the next level in terms of scale, action, and all other aspects.

Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan who has earlier directed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 from the Baaghi franchise. The first instalment of Heropanti worked wonders at the box office, and Tiger's performance was the highlight of the movie. Fans had loved Tara and Tiger's chemistry too and now with high octane action and under Sajid Nadiadwala's guidance, Heropanti 2 will surely be making new records.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff treats the fans with the acoustic version of ‘Unbelievable’

More Pages: Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby…

Rhiti makes her debut with Palash Mucchal's…

Syska Group announces actor Rajkummar Rao as…

Ameesha Patel calls her experience of…

Shri Rajput Karni Sena send legal notice to…

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification