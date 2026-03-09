Directed by Shiv Rawail, the espionage thriller is set to become the first female-led installment in the expanding YRF Spy Universe.

The upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has officially locked its theatrical release date. The much-anticipated spy thriller is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 10, 2026, marking a significant addition to the blockbuster franchise created by Yash Raj Films.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is expected to be the first female-led installment in the YRF Spy Universe, which previously delivered major box-office successes with films such as Pathaan and War 2. The film places two women at the centre of a high-octane espionage narrative, expanding the scope of the franchise that has so far largely revolved around male protagonists.

While the makers have kept specific plot details under wraps, the film is described as a gritty, globe-trotting espionage thriller. The narrative reportedly follows Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as elite secret agents undertaking a high-stakes mission. Unlike some of the more stylised entries in the spy franchise, Alpha is said to adopt a rugged and raw aesthetic, focusing on a more grounded and intense depiction of field intelligence operations.

The film also brings together a strong ensemble cast. With Alia, Sharvari leading the narrative, Bobby Deol is set to play the primary antagonist. The actor’s role was previously teased through a brief appearance in the post-credits sequence of War 2. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the film, portraying Vikrant Kaul, a senior intelligence official within the story’s spy network. Additionally, Hrithik Roshan is expected to make a special appearance, reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, further connecting the film with the broader timeline of the YRF Spy Universe.

Behind the scenes, the screenplay has been written by Shridhar Raghavan, who has been associated with several action-driven projects. The film is being mounted on a large scale, with extensive action set pieces and visual effects work forming a key part of its cinematic experience.

Alpha has seen multiple shifts in its release schedule. The film was initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release before being moved to April 17, 2026. The project has now settled on the July 10, 2026 date, allowing the makers additional time to complete its extensive visual effects work.

Addressing speculation surrounding the delay, a YRF spokesperson said the team wanted to ensure the film was presented at its best possible scale, adding that Alpha is being mounted as a major theatrical spectacle and that the studio aims to present it in its most cinematic form.

