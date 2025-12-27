Yash Raj Films’ highly awaited Alia Bhatt headlined film Alpha is currently in intense post-production stage that will take a few more months to finish. So, as soon as YRF heard that Salman Khan is ready with his next Battle of Galwan, the company immediately vacated April 17th that was kept as a placeholder date for Alpha’s release.

Aditya Chopra makes way for Salman Khan, moves Alpha from April 17th for Battle of Galwan!

When Alpha moved from December 25th to April 17th, Yash Raj Films had informed that the VFX of Alpha needed more time to be worked upon to present this action entertainer in its best visual form to the audience.

“YRF announced April 17th as a placeholder date earlier because it’s a very good release window and no film had announced earlier. Now, Aditya Chopra has learnt that Salman’s Battle of Galwan was eyeing the same release window. The two go back a long way and he immediately decided that he would leave April 17th for Salman. YRF should announce the new release date of Alpha soon after the company assesses the film release calendar of the industry for next couple of months,” informs a senior trade source in the know.

Directed by Shiv Rawail of global streaming hit The Railway Men fame, Alpha pairs superstar Alia Bhatt with the rising star of Bollywood Sharvari. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol also star in pivotal roles. Alia and Sharvari will go toe to toe against Bobby in the movie.

Also Read: SCOOP: Release date of Salman Khan-starrer Battle Of Galwan expected to be revealed with the teaser on December 27

More Pages: Battle Of Galwan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.