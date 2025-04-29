Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are immersed in filming emotionally charged night scenes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War at Film City’s Joker Maidaan in Goregaon. The current shooting schedule, which began earlier this month, focuses on pivotal monologues and confrontational sequences. The film, also starring Vicky Kaushal, marks a high-profile collaboration under Bhansali’s meticulous direction.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shoot intense night scenes for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War: Report

A source close to the production revealed that the team is dedicating this phase to key moments in the love story. “The actors have been shooting from 6 p.m. onwards, wrapping up in the early hours,” the source told Mid-Day. Ranbir Kapoor began filming on November 7, 2024, starting with the opening sequence, followed by Vicky Kaushal, who joined by November 20. Alia Bhatt kicked off her portions in December. The ongoing schedule is expected to conclude by the weekend, after which the team will transition to indoor scenes.

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has delayed Love And War from the March 2026 slot due to a delay in shooting. A source told us, “There is a 3-month delay in the shooting schedule, which in turn has led to a 3-month delay in release. After moving aside from the Eid 2026 release slot, the next best for Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Independence Day weekend, which gels well with the film's theme of Love & War.”

Love & War, an action-romantic drama set against a war backdrop, reunites Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor after 17 years since Saawariya (2007) and marks his second project with Alia Bhatt following Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). It is Vicky Kaushal’s first collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker. Ranbir and Vicky reportedly portray Indian Army officers, with Alia playing a cabaret dancer, though specific plot details remain under wraps.

