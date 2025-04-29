Social media is buzzing with excitement as a behind-the-scenes video of acclaimed actors Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte has gone viral. The duo was spotted filming together, leading fans and industry insiders to speculate about a possible upcoming collaboration. In the video circulating across platforms, both actors are seen intensely involved in a scene, surrounded by cameras and crew on what appears to be an outdoor set. While details about the project remain under wraps, the footage has ignited curiosity, hinting that something intriguing is in the pipeline.

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte’s LEAKED on-set video sparks buzz about upcoming project

Vijay Varma, known for his powerful performances and edgy choices, already has audiences eagerly waiting for his next releases. He will soon be seen in Matka King, a period crime thriller, and Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships. Now, this unexpected video with Radhika Apte has only added to the anticipation surrounding his 2025 slate.

Radhika Apte, often hailed as the leading lady of unconventional cinema, is no stranger to surprise drops and genre-defying roles. Her sudden appearance with Vijay has sparked speculation that this could be a short film, a web series, or even a film, though no official confirmation has been made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Whether it’s a one-off project or the beginning of a longer collaboration, the Vijay-Radhika pairing is already creating waves. Fans are hoping for an announcement soon, and if this early glimpse is any indication, something exciting is definitely brewing.

Also Read: Vijay Varma wraps up Amazon Prime Video thriller Matka King

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.