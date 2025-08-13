Alia Bhatt is set to explore the young adult genre with her next production venture under Eternal Sunshine Pictures, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and Chalkboard Entertainment, as per a report in Peeping Moon. The untitled film is described as a coming-of-age story set on a vibrant Indian college campus.

Alia Bhatt joins hands with Amazon Prime Video for young adult drama: Report

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, who has previously assisted Ayan Mukerji on Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra, the film will mark her directorial debut. Sources revealed to the publication that the narrative will be “in the zone of Wake Up Sid, but from a girl’s point of view,” offering a refreshing perspective on youth, aspirations, and personal growth. Filming is expected to commence in October.

This marks Alia Bhatt’s first feature-film project with Amazon Prime Video, following her role as executive producer on Richie Mehta’s acclaimed crime drama series Poacher. Speaking about her journey as a producer, Alia had earlier said, “Producing content allows me to tell the stories I believe in and champion fresh voices in filmmaking.”

Alia first ventured into production with Netflix’s Darlings in 2022. She is also backing the adaptation of Manju Kapur’s novel Difficult Daughters, to be directed by her mother, Soni Razdan.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which is scheduled to wrap up by December and release in June 2026. She is also expected to star in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Chamunda in 2026 and is in talks with Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin for a high-concept, female-led project.

With this new young adult film, Alia Bhatt continues to diversify her creative portfolio, both as an actor and a producer, bringing fresh narratives to Indian cinema.

