Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to express her strong condemnation of the recent ruling enforcing mass confinement of stray dogs across the Delhi NCR region. Sharing a poignant note on her social media, the Bollywood actress highlighted the harsh reality faced by street dogs and criticized the government’s approach as lacking compassion and effective solutions.

Sonakshi Sinha slams ruling of mass confinement of stray dogs; calls out government hypocrisy

Accompanying the post, Sonakshi wrote, “Day by Day we expose how soulless we have become as a society. Everyday is a disappointment.” The note she reposted explained in detail the plight of street dogs, describing them as “victims of fear, hunger, disease, neglect, cruelty, and abandonment.” It emphasized that these animals live without shelter, vaccination, or sterilization and are left to suffer on the streets, with many dying due to accidents or cruelty. The post called out the ruling’s plan to uproot dogs from their familiar surroundings and place them in overcrowded shelters — a move deemed “not animal welfare” but rather a denial of the dogs’ freedom and identity. Instead, it urged for humane solutions like spaying and vaccinating street dogs to control their population responsibly.

In a separate post, Sonakshi also questioned the priorities of the authorities by pointing out the government’s failure to address more urgent civic concerns affecting Delhi NCR residents. The note read, “If dogs are your biggest threat, maybe it’s time to recheck your job description,” taking a jab at the apparent misplaced focus when issues like air pollution, women’s safety, cleanliness drives, public transport, and infrastructure remain pressing challenges.

The recent government order to confine large numbers of stray dogs has sparked outrage among citizens and activists alike, intensifying calls for a rethink in policy. Sonakshi’s outspoken stance reflects growing discontent within the entertainment fraternity, as several other actors have also voiced their opposition to the government’s controversial and, many argue, brutal measures against the region’s stray dog population. Many celebrities are advocating for more compassionate and scientifically backed strategies rather than reactive policies that harm animals.

As the controversy unfolds, Sonakshi Sinha’s passionate appeal adds to the mounting pressure on authorities to reconsider their approach and prioritize humane solutions — all while addressing the wider, critical issues that affect millions living in the capital region.

