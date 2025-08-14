In a move as bold as it is rooted, Ugaoo — India’s #1 home gardening company — has announced beloved actor and pop culture icon Jackie Shroff as its brand ambassador. This collaboration with the well-known environmentalist marks a pivotal moment for Ugaoo as it evolves from a green brand adored by urban audiences to a cultural mainstay across India’s Tier 2 and 3 cities.

Ugaoo welcomes Jackie Shroff as brand ambassador

Having spent a decade cultivating a greener India, Ugaoo has played a key role in shaping how urban Indians perceive and interact with nature in their everyday lives. The brand has steadily built emotional equity through a strong content-first strategy, using storytelling, community-driven campaigns, and relatable plant care content to make gardening less intimidating and more joyful for everybody. Ugaoo’s digital presence has cultivated a loyal, plant-loving community that views houseplants not just as décor, but as meaningful companions, symbols of personal growth, and tools for emotional expression.

As Ugaoo enters its next phase of growth, reaching deeper into the heartland, it needs more than a campaign; it needs a cultural bridge. Jackie Shroff, the beloved Bollywood actor and original green crusader, fits this role seamlessly. Known for his earthy authenticity, irreverent charm, and lifelong love for plants, Jackie has always walked the walk. From arriving at events with a spider plant slung around his neck, spreading the green message far and wide, to nurturing his organic farm, his connection to nature is both personal and deeply profound.

Moreover, Jackie’s legacy as a pop culture icon with a devoted fan base that cuts across age groups makes him the perfect ambassador for Ugaoo. This brand resonates equally with Gen Z, millennials, and older generations. His persona is timeless, his appeal is cross-generational, and his relevance in India’s cultural imagination makes this collaboration a natural fit.

“Jackie Shroff is not just a face, he’s a feeling. For years, we’ve worked to make plants a part of India’s emotional and cultural fabric. And Jackie embodies everything we believe in: he's playful, rooted, and passionately green. There is nobody we would have worked with in this capacity — it was Jackie or no one. As we prepare to expand across Bharat, his presence brings instant relatability, timeless credibility, and a refreshing sense of fun to our story,” said Siddhant Bhalinge, Founder & CEO of Ugaoo.

Jackie’s association with Ugaoo launches with a high-impact campaign film conceptualised by Thought Over Design and produced by Cathect Studios. Set in a cozy living room, the film opens on a dramatic note with a distraught plant parent grieving over her wilted Alocasia. Jackie consoles her in his signature style, ordering a fresh one from Ugaoo, with the promise of a longer and healthier plant for life. The film ends with the unforgettable line, “Ugaoo, Bhidu, Ugaoo,” blending emotion, humour, and plant care into a perfectly potted story.

Speaking of the association, Jackie Shroff said, "Plants aren't just decor; they're companions, therapy, and a connection to life. Putting my hands in the soil brings me peace. Associating with Ugaoo is a no-brainer; they're spreading a green movement across India. Together, we're nurturing a generation that values nature. I'm glad to be a part of this mission, inspiring others to live rooted and connected."

This collaboration is more than a celebrity tie-in; it’s a cultural moment. It signals Ugaoo’s ambition to embed itself into the everyday lives of Indians by using plants not just as décor but as emotional connectors. The brand is also tapping into a growing trend: making plant gifting a thoughtful, lasting alternative to traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates, symbolising care, growth, and continuity.

Whether it’s a spider plant sent as an apology, twin succulents exchanged as modern-day friendship bracelets, or a potted pothos marking a couple’s first home together, Ugaoo is redefining how India expresses emotion. Plants, unlike other conventional gifts, last longer, grow with you, and become shared symbols of care and connection.

Simultaneously, Ugaoo continues to champion gardening as a mental wellness ritual. With more people seeking mindful habits in their fast-paced urban lives, simple acts like watering plants, nurturing leaves, and watching something grow have emerged as a powerful, grounding routine.

With over 1 million customers and a growing footprint across e-commerce, q-commerce, and offline stores in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru, Ugaoo is now primed for outsized scale. Jackie’s association marks the beginning of a series of initiatives, from new product formats to regional storytelling, that will cement Ugaoo’s position as India’s most culturally relevant and emotionally resonant green brand.

As India begins to view plants not just as purchases but as an integral part of how we live, love, and heal, Ugaoo — with Jackie Shroff by its side — is here to lead the way.

