Days after Katrina Kaif invested in the e-commerce platform Nykaa, actress Alia Bhatt has invested in the company. The undisclosed amount was made through a secondary transaction. Katrina Kaif had launched India's first celebrity makeup brand Kay-beauty last year in partnership with Nykaa.

The investment by Alia Bhatt was confirmed by Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar. She said that Alia wanted to invest in Nykaa for three reasons- for its Indian roots, female founder and that Nykaa is proof that the best in India can take on the best in the world.

Nykaa, which was founded in 2012, provides a curated range of beauty products for women. It recently launched Nykaa Man- grooming and wellness products for men. Nykaa claims to handle over 1.5 million orders a month and have over 1500 brands on their platform with over 1.3 lakh products available on their website, app and stores.

