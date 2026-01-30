Prime Video has officially announced its upcoming original film Don’t Be Shy, marking a landmark collaboration with Eternal Sunshine Productions, the banner founded by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The coming-of-age romantic comedy was unveiled on January 30 and promises a warm, youthful take on love, friendship, and growing up.

Don't Be Shy

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani. Don’t Be Shy is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and centres on Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life perfectly planned—until unexpected twists send everything spiralling out of her control.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt on this extremely fun yet warm romantic comedy, with a remarkable character like Shy Das at its heart. Alia’s innate instinct for stories that are emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and immensely entertaining shines through in this young adult story about friendship, love, and growing up.”

He further highlighted the film’s creative strengths, adding, “With a strong female-forward narrative, writing that’s fresh, relatable and humorous, and earnest characters, complemented by infectious music from Ram Sampath, Don’t Be Shy promises to be a delightful experience for audiences around the world.”

Alia Bhatt, co-founder of Eternal Sunshine Productions, also shared why the project resonated deeply with her. “At Eternal Sunshine, we’ve always wanted to back stories that feel honest and voices that feel their own,” she said. “This film immediately spoke to us because of its sincerity and coming-of-age lens and Sreeti’s passion and energy naturally fed into the spirit of the story.”

Calling the project a personal milestone, she added, “It’s an incredibly special project for me and for Eternal Sunshine. And with Prime Video, we found partners who consistently take bold creative calls and genuinely support distinctive storytelling, which felt like a natural meeting of minds, and the right place for this story to find its audience.”

With Don’t Be Shy, Prime Video and Eternal Sunshine Productions come together to champion a fresh, relatable narrative led by a young female protagonist, further strengthening the platform’s slate of original Indian films focused on authentic, contemporary storytelling.

