The makers of Aakhri Sawal have announced a special promotional offer for audiences as the film continues its theatrical run across cinemas worldwide. Producer Nikhil Nanda recently introduced a Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket initiative aimed at encouraging more viewers to experience the film on the big screen.

Aakhri Sawal makers announce Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket offer during theatrical run

The offer can be availed using the code “AAKHRISAWAL” while booking tickets. Sharing the announcement on social media, Nikhil Nanda invited audiences to watch the film with friends and family, while highlighting the mystery-driven nature of the narrative.

In his post, he wrote, “One question. One ticket. Double the thrill. 🔥 Grab your BUY 1 GET 1 FREE tickets for Aakhri Sawal before the seats disappear. 🎟️ Book now. Bring your person. Face the mystery together. 👀 #aakhrisawal In Cinemas Now. Book your tickets now!”

The film has remained in the spotlight ever since its trailer release, particularly because of its historical and political backdrop linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. The trailer generated significant curiosity among audiences for its intense themes and investigative narrative style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures (@nikhilnanda_motionpictures)

In recent weeks, Aakhri Sawal has also drawn attention due to several high-profile screenings and public discussions surrounding the project. RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attended a special screening of the film, while a premiere event held in Delhi was attended by Rekha Gupta, who later shared her appreciation for the film on X.

Reports have additionally suggested that a screening of the film took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of invited guests.

At the same time, the film has also faced controversy during its release journey. Aakhri Sawal was reportedly not cleared for release in the UAE after the censor board suggested multiple cuts and modifications. The makers, however, chose not to proceed with the requested changes and retained the film in its original version. The project has also witnessed legal attention, with PILs reportedly filed regarding certain aspects of its content.

Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, Neetu Chandra and Namashi Chakraborty, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

Presented by Nikhil Nanda, Aakhri Sawal is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand serving as co-producers. The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani.

The film was released in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Amid UAE ban and PIL controversy, Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal heads for special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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