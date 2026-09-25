Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow faces a BMC stop-work notice over a proposed salon and spa after society objections to its commercial use.

Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Juhu bungalow has come under scrutiny after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice over work linked to a proposed salon and spa at the property. The development follows objections from the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, which has questioned the proposed commercial use of the residential premises.

Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Juhu bungalow faces BMC stop-work notice over proposed salon and spa: Reports

The Devgn camp, however, has maintained that the necessary permissions and approvals for the proposed use have already been obtained. The matter is now likely to hinge on the documents submitted by the property owners and the civic body’s assessment of those approvals.

BMC seeks documents over proposed commercial use

The property in question is a 7,802 sq ft bungalow located at Plot S-10 on N S Road No. 11 in Mumbai’s JVPD Scheme. According to reports, the housing society approached the BMC after noticing work related to the proposed salon and spa at the premises.

Following the complaint, officials from the BMC’s K-West ward sought documents relating to the proposed commercial activity. The civic body said the required permission for commercial use was not produced, following which the stop-work notice was issued.

Local corporator Sudha Singh said the matter was being handled by the Building and Factory Department of the K-West ward. “The issue is with the Building and Factory Department of K-West ward,” Singh said, adding that “prima facie, no permission was granted for commercial use” of the property.

The Devgn family has reportedly sought four weeks to respond to the notice.

Society Raises Concerns Over Commercial Activity

The dispute is understood to centre on the proposed use of the bungalow rather than the property being leased. Residents have raised concerns about the possible impact of a commercial establishment in the residential neighbourhood, including increased footfall, parking requirements, security and noise.

The issue has also drawn attention because of the narrow internal roads in the area.

According to reports, Florian Hurel Salons Pvt Ltd has taken the bungalow on a five-year registered leave-and-licence agreement dated August 10. The reported rent starts at Rs 16 lakh per month during the first year, with an annual escalation.

The housing society has also questioned whether the proposed salon and spa can operate from the property without the required civic and statutory clearances. Reports indicate that the society had sought documents concerning the proposed commercial activity and related approvals.

Devgn camp says approvals have been obtained

While the BMC has stated that the relevant permissions were not produced when requested, the Devgn camp has disputed any suggestion that the proposed venture is operating without approvals.

A source from the Devgn camp told Hindustan Times, “The requisite permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in relation to the proposed use of the premises have been duly obtained.”

The two positions now put the focus on the paperwork and whether the approvals cited by the Devgn camp cover the proposed commercial activity at the bungalow.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for Kajol is peak married-best-friend energy! Check post here!

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