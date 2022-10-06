Western film Rust starring and produced by Alec Baldwin, will resume production in January 2023 following a settlement with the estate of Halyna Hutchins, the late cinematographer who was tragically killed in an on-set shooting incident last year.

Alec Baldwin’s Rust to resume filming in January 2023 after settlement with Halyna Hutchins estate

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” said Matthew Hutchins, husband of the late Hutchins, this morning.

According to Variety, as part of the settlement, Hutchins will become an executive producer on the film, which will resume “with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.” Hutchins said, “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.”

“I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work,” he added. Hutchins died on October 21, 2021, while filming Rust as the result of a fatal firearms accident. Hutchins was killed when Baldwin fired a Colt .45 revolver, the prop firearm which was “accidentally loaded with live ammunition.” The late cinematographer is survived by her husband and her 9-year-old son.

Director Joel Souza, who was also wounded on set by the firearm, said in his own statement, “Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work.

“In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family,” he continued. “Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

