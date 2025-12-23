Fans of the 1997 hit Border are in for a surprise. Reports now say that actors Akshaye Khanna and Suniel Shetty, along with Sudesh Berry, are set to make cameo appearances in the upcoming sequel Border 2. The original Border was directed by J.P. Dutta and became one of India’s most popular war films. It starred Sunny De

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and brings together a new generation of actors. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in leading roles. According to reports, the makers have filmed short scenes with Khanna, Shetty and Berry. They are expected to reprise their original characters in the sequel, even though those characters did not survive in the first film.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “Since Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the characters from the original film will serve as their peers. Anurag and producer-writer Nidhi Dutta felt bringing the heroic characters from the 1997 war drama would make it a memorable experience. So, they incorporated this segment. The characters from the old and new films will cross paths at an event before the 1971 war begins. It’s a great idea as it not only brings the father-son duo of Suniel and Ahan on screen, but also harks back to the much-loved movie.”

Border 2 is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on January 23, 2026.

