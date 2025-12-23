The H. Vinoth directorial, also featuring Bobby Deol, is expected to be the superstar’s last film before he dives into a full-fledged political career.

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming and much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan have officially announced its Hindi title as Jan Neta. Alongside the title reveal, it has been confirmed that Zee Studios will handle the film’s release across North India, marking a significant step in positioning the project as a major pan-Indian theatrical event. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on January 9, 2026.

To mark the announcement, a new poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Bobby Deol was unveiled. The visual presents an intense face-off between the two actors, set against a backdrop of fire, destruction and large-scale unrest. The imagery points towards a narrative rooted in political conflict and ideological confrontation, suggesting that the drama will extend beyond physical action into questions of power, belief and consequence.

In the poster, Vijay appears in a rugged, restrained avatar, projecting a grounded and resolute presence, while Bobby Deol is seen in a commanding, militaristic look that adds weight and tension to the conflict. The setting, complete with helicopters and widespread chaos, hints at a story unfolding on a national scale, with political and emotional stakes at its core.

KVN Productions, which is backing the film, shared the poster on social media with the caption, “Aavoo together bhaiya bhaiya to witness his one last dance.” The project has already generated strong momentum, with reports of record-breaking pre-sales in several overseas markets, reflecting the significant anticipation surrounding the film’s release.



Jana Nayagan holds particular significance as it is being positioned as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, adding an emotional layer to the already high expectations. With Zee Studios leading the North India distribution, the film is expected to see a wide and robust release across the Hindi-speaking belt.

The film is directed by H. Vinoth, known for his politically charged and layered storytelling, and features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain, contributing to the film’s expansive narrative canvas.

Further building anticipation, the film’s audio launch is scheduled to take place on December 27 in Malaysia. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, Jana Nayagan, aka Jan Neta, is set for a grand theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festive weekend.

