Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have taken legal action against Google and YouTube, filing a Rs 4 crores lawsuit over the alleged misuse of their images and videos through AI-generated deepfakes. The Bollywood couple, who had earlier asserted their personality rights, have accused the platforms of allowing manipulated content to spread unchecked.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan file Rs 4 crores lawsuit against Google, YouTube over deepfakes: Report

According to a Reuters report, the Bachchans have raised concerns over YouTube’s content moderation and third-party training policies, claiming they create space for abuse. The court filings reportedly stated, “Such content being used to train AI models has the potential to multiply the instances of use of any infringing content — first being uploaded on YouTube and viewed by the public, and then also being used to train.”

The legal complaint highlights “egregious” and “sexually explicit” deepfake videos that have been circulated online. One such channel, AI Bollywood Ishq, is said to host more than 250 manipulated clips featuring celebrities, with several videos crossing millions of views. Among them are doctored clips allegedly showing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Salman Khan in a pool, and Abhishek Bachchan in fabricated sequences where he suddenly kisses an actress or reacts angrily to altered scenes.

Last month, the Delhi High Court directed Google’s counsel to submit a detailed written response. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for January 15.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for two major projects — King, an ensemble drama also featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and Abhay Verma, and Raja Shivaji, a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj starring Riteish Deshmukh in the titular role. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, meanwhile, has not officially confirmed any upcoming films.

