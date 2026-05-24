Directed by Kanishk Varma, the upcoming film aims to explore the survival sci-fi genre in Indian cinema with practical creature effects and large-scale action.

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to headline a new large-scale sci-fi action thriller titled Samuk, directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Positioned as an ambitious alien survival thriller, the film is currently in development and is expected to go on floors soon.

Akshay Kumar teams up with Vipul Shah for alien action thriller Samuk; Hollywood creature and action experts join project

The project marks Akshay Kumar’s return to a full-scale action role and will reportedly combine elements of survival horror, military realism, and alien thriller storytelling. The makers are also bringing together an international technical team with experience across several Hollywood franchise films. Speaking about the project, producer Vipul Shah said, “We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn’t attempted before. Our aim is to create a world-class alien thriller for audiences.”

Director Kanishk Varma, known for projects such as Sanak and Inside Edge, revealed that the idea for the film emerged from his interest in survival thrillers and elite security force worlds. “Samuk was born from my love for the SPG world and survival thrillers like Alien and Predator. Bringing those influences together with Akshay sir has been surreal,” he said. The filmmaker also emphasised the use of practical effects over fully CGI-driven visuals. “I always wanted the creature to feel physically real on set. That old-school tactile horror is what made films like Alien timeless,” he added.

Joining the project is acclaimed Hollywood creature effects designer Alec Gillis, whose filmography includes work on the Alien and Predator franchises, along with films such as Starship Troopers, It, and Tremors. Gillis, who previously worked under legendary filmmaker Stan Winston, described the collaboration as creatively exciting.

“Working with Kanishk has been fantastic because he genuinely loves practical creature filmmaking. Our goal is to create an alien predator unlike anything audiences have seen before,” Gillis said. He further added, “Together Kanishk and I designed the title character, which is truly a unique alien horror. In an era of CGI and AI, it is gratifying that directors and audiences still value handcrafted, human-made traditional monsters.”

Praising Akshay Kumar’s screen presence, Gillis said, “He has the physicality of Jason Statham and the likeability of Tom Cruise. The challenge is creating a monster worthy of facing him. My goal is to create an alien nemesis in Samuk whose energy and screen charisma equal Mr. Kumar's. Defeating this new classic movie monster will not be an easy task, even for him.”

The action sequences for the film will be overseen by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, whose credits include the Mission: Impossible films, Star Wars, No Time To Die, and the Venom franchise. Speaking about the collaboration, Tumber said, “Kanishk has a very clear vision for the action, and Vipul Shah wants the scale to feel truly Hollywood-level. Working with Akshay Kumar on this kind of grounded, high-intensity action film is incredibly exciting.”

He added, “This project represents an exciting fusion of international stunt expeakshay kumarrtise, visionary filmmaking, and authentic action cinema, and I'm proud to be part of bringing that vision to life. Together, we aim to deliver a film that combines powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences that will resonate with audiences internationally.”

Akshay Kumar also confirmed his involvement in the project, saying, “Yes, I've signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating. Alien thriller is a totally new genre for me and also for our films. I am very excited about it.”

Co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Samuk is being developed as a pan-Indian theatrical project with a planned 2027 release window.

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