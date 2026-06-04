EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Story to be launched on June 5; hard-hitting film based on food adulteration

Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal will soon be seen in The India Story and the makers released a poster last month. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the teaser of the hard-hitting film will be unveiled digitally on Friday, June 5.

EXCLUSIVE: Teaser of Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Story to be launched on June 5; hard-hitting film based on food adulteration

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Until now, the makers have revealed teaser posters of the film and informed netizens that it's based on the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and its broader impact on public health. The teaser is expected to make a bigger impact. It’ll introduce the world of the film to the viewers and put forward some more shocking facts.”

The source continued, “A film based on realistic and astonishing happenings always finds an audience. The makers of The India Story are confident that their film will catch attention and also spark a much-needed discussion about food adulteration.”

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde.

Also referred to as The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress, the narrative moves beyond the story of a single family to address a systemic national crisis, raising questions around industrial negligence, corporate accountability, and the urgent need for regulatory reform.

The film is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

The India Story releases in cinemas on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It’s a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Also Read: As the Grand Finale of Zee Short Film Contest nears, Anurag Kashyap, Nag Ashwin, Lijo Jose Pellissery and others discuss the art of short filmmaking

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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