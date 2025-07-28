Cricket met cinema in the most unexpected way when veteran Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan weighed in on the dramatic moment from the Manchester Test between India and England. The incident, which saw England captain Ben Stokes offer a draw to Team India—only to be declined—sparked widespread discussion, and Big B's witty reaction added a dose of entertainment to the sporting tension.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cheeky response to Ben Stokes’ draw offer wins the internet: “Gore ko tika diya”

On Monday, July 28, the megastar responded to a social media post that described the situation: "Ben Stokes offers a draw – India ???????? denies and continues to bat – What’s your take on this?" Amitabh Bachchan, known for his sharp wit and playful use of language, replied: “Take !?? अरे गोरे को टिका (tika – sorry tayka दिया ) दिया रे.”

The post, filled with a mix of mockery, wordplay, and cultural reference, instantly resonated with fans. The pun between “tika” (a forehead mark) and “tayka” (a colloquial take for rejection or brushing off) was not lost on desi netizens, who quickly pushed the comment into viral territory.

The Incident That Sparked It All

The incident took place late on Day 5 of the Manchester Test, with approximately 15 overs left. England, sensing a likely draw, attempted a sporting conclusion when Ben Stokes walked over to Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, offering a handshake to call off play.

However, in a move that surprised many, Team India politely declined and opted to continue batting. The decision was seen as a bold statement to keep the fight alive and not concede even symbolically, despite the match inching toward a stalemate.

What’s Next for Big B?

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan remains as busy as ever. He will next be seen in the courtroom thriller Section 84, co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee. The actor is also part of the highly anticipated sequels Brahmastra Part Two and Kalki 2898 AD: Chapter 2, keeping him firmly in the spotlight across genres.

