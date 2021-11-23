Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, trailer out tomorrow 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial, Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush, went on floors in Varanasi in March of last year. The team resumed the shoot of the film in Madurai in October 2020 and followed by a Delhi schedule. Now, the makers have decided on a digital release. After much speculations around the film, they are opting for the Disney+ Hotstar premiere. The announcement was made on November 23, 2021. The trailer will be out tomorrow.

In the meantime, the makers shared first looks of the stars. Akshay Kumar shared first glimpses of his, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush's characters. Introducing Sara as Atrangi No. 1, he wrote, "Ek ladki…pyaar mein paagal ♥️ Miliye Atrangi No. 1 Rinku se kal."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

While introducing Dhanush as Atrangi No. 2, he wrote, "Meet iss love story ka Atrangi No.2, naam jiska hai Vishu!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Introducing his character, he further added, "An Atrangi story about the madness of love. Adding magic to this story, yours truly!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

This marks the second OTT release of Akshay Kumar after Laxmmi, Sara Ali Khan post Coolie No. 1, and the same for Dhanush post Jagame Thandhiram. Meanwhile, Akshay's next with Aanand L Rai, which is Raksha Bandhan, is set for theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar meet Aanand L Rai to watch the rushes of Atrangi Re; Sara to be seen in a double role

More Pages: Atrangi Re Box Office Collection

